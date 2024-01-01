2006 Toyota Tundra

Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Well maintained

Just landed on trade is an affordable Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab 4WD! This spacious truck is in great condition in and out and drives well! Regularly maintained, dont miss this one!

Equipped with the powerful 4.7L - 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, aftermarket navigation system, alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

As-is sale!
Carfax Available
ONLY $4,999 PLUS HST & LIC

* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Used
252,345KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4074
  • Mileage 252,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Well maintained


Just landed on trade is an affordable Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab 4WD! This spacious truck is in great condition in and out and drives well! Regularly maintained, don't miss this one!



Equipped with the powerful 4.7L - 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, aftermarket navigation system, alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


As-is sale!
Carfax Available
ONLY $4,999 PLUS HST & LIC


* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2006 Toyota Tundra