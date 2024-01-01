$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Crew Cab 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! SUNROOF! NAV!
2006 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Crew Cab 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! SUNROOF! NAV!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
252,345KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4074
- Mileage 252,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Well maintained
Just landed on trade is an affordable Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab 4WD! This spacious truck is in great condition in and out and drives well! Regularly maintained, don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful 4.7L - 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, aftermarket navigation system, alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
As-is sale!
Carfax Available
ONLY $4,999 PLUS HST & LIC
* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2006 Toyota Tundra