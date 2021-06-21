2006 Toyota Yaris

$2,999 + taxes & licensing 2 8 2 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7509084

7509084 Stock #: NK3767A

NK3767A VIN: JTDKT923065016934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 282,125 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Interior Cargo Area Light Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Intermittent front wipers Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Center Console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel One 12V DC power outlet Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Wheel Diameter: 14 Wheel Width: 5 Diameter of tires: 14.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 963 mm Tires: Width: 175 mm Overall Width: 1,695 mm Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Fuel Capacity: 42 L Overall Length: 3,825 mm Overall height: 1,525 mm Wheelbase: 2,460 mm Max cargo capacity: 728 L Rear Leg Room: 859 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,306 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,280 mm Curb weight: 1,092 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,472 kg

