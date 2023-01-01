Menu
2006 Volvo XC70

168,405 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2006 Volvo XC70

2006 Volvo XC70

Cross Country~Certified~3 Year Warranty~No Acciden

2006 Volvo XC70

Cross Country~Certified~3 Year Warranty~No Acciden

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,405KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9772165
  • Stock #: 1377
  • VIN: YV4SZ592161211191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,405 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Volvo XC70 Cross Country AWD Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**No Accidents**
* Automatic transmission
* All-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

