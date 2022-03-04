Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Volvo XC90

200,048 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2006 Volvo XC90

2006 Volvo XC90

Turbo **CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Volvo XC90

Turbo **CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 8457204
  2. 8457204
  3. 8457204
  4. 8457204
  5. 8457204
  6. 8457204
  7. 8457204
  8. 8457204
  9. 8457204
  10. 8457204
  11. 8457204
  12. 8457204
  13. 8457204
  14. 8457204
  15. 8457204
  16. 8457204
  17. 8457204
  18. 8457204
  19. 8457204
  20. 8457204
  21. 8457204
  22. 8457204
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,048KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8457204
  • Stock #: 763
  • VIN: YV4CY592061304811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 200,048 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Volvo XC90 Automatic: ***Certified**3 Years Warranty**
* Power Windows & Locks
* Keyless Entry
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Power Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Leather Seats
* Cruise Control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$8950hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2009 Ford Escape Xlt...
 235,439 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2006 Cadillac CTS Sp...
 226,473 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 STX ...
 278,803 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory