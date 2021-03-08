2007 Acura RDX

+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
007 Acura Rdx turbo 2.3 L, SH AWD, 5 passenger, it has 206587 KM, nice black color, mint condition, no rust, very nice & clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, alloy wheels, sunroof, backup camera, navigation, leather, heated seats, power seats, Bluetooth, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 5000 km warranty driver's shield that cover up to $3000 per claim Please call 226-240-7619 or cell 519-731-3041 for test drive appointment asking $ 6895 plus tax and license fee .
