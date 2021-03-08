Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Acura RDX

206,587 KM

Details Description Features

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2007 Acura RDX

2007 Acura RDX

Technology Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Acura RDX

Technology Pkg

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

206,587KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6678482
  • Stock #: 339
  • VIN: 5J8TB18537A800133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,587 KM

Vehicle Description

007 Acura Rdx turbo 2.3 L, SH AWD, 5 passenger, it has 206587 KM, nice black color, mint condition, no rust, very nice & clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, alloy wheels, sunroof, backup camera, navigation, leather, heated seats, power seats, Bluetooth, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 5000 km warranty driver's shield that cover up to $3000 per claim Please call 226-240-7619 or cell 519-731-3041 for test drive appointment asking $ 6895 plus tax and license fee .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2007 Acura RDX Techn...
 206,587 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 170,288 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Inventory