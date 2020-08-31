Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Audi A4

264,644 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

Contact Seller
2007 Audi A4

2007 Audi A4

quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Audi A4

quattro

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

264,644KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Gray Audi A4 Quattro Sedan  featuring heated leather seats,  sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control and more! 

Vehicle has a rebuilt title. 

Runs and drives.

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call 226 336 7873

UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!

Berlin Auto Sales Inc
105 Breithaupt St
Kitchener, ON N2H5

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Berlin Auto Sales

2015 Honda CR-V EX
 89,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 47,139 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Email Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Call Dealer

226-336-XXXX

(click to show)

226-336-7873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory