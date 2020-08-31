2007 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Beautiful Gray Audi A4 Quattro Sedan featuring heated leather seats, sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control and more!
Vehicle has a rebuilt title.
Runs and drives.
UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!
Berlin Auto Sales Inc
105 Breithaupt St
Kitchener, ON N2H5
