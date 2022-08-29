$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2007 Audi A4
2007 Audi A4
3.2L
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
194,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9307060
- VIN: WAUDH48H87K025526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7