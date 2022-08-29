2007 Audi A4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9307060

9307060 VIN: WAUDH48H87K025526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire

