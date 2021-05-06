+ taxes & licensing
108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
2007 BayLiner 175 *Low Hours*
-$19,995+hst
Includes:
- 3.0L 4-cylinder Mercruiser TKS Engine
- Cockpit Back-to-Back Seating, Converts to Lounge
- Telescoping Stern Ladder
- In-Floor Storage Locker
- Trialer Included
Boat was Winterized and Stored indoors with regular services.
