Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Bayliner 175

0 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

Contact Seller
2007 Bayliner 175

2007 Bayliner 175

*Low Hours*

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Bayliner 175

*Low Hours*

Location

Paradise Recreation

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7125256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 BayLiner 175 *Low Hours*

-$19,995+hst

 

Includes:

- 3.0L 4-cylinder Mercruiser TKS Engine 

- Cockpit Back-to-Back Seating, Converts to Lounge

- Telescoping Stern Ladder

- In-Floor Storage Locker

- Trialer Included

 

Boat was Winterized and Stored indoors with regular services.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paradise Recreation

2007 Bayliner 175 *L...
 0 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2007 Bayliner 175 *L...
 0 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2021 Triumph Trailer...
 0 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Kitchener

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

Call Dealer

519-778-XXXX

(click to show)

519-778-4148

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory