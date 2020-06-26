Menu
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2007 BMW 5 Series

2007 BMW 5 Series

525xi

2007 BMW 5 Series

525xi

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  194,192KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5306675
  Stock #: 290
  VIN: WBANF33577CS41900
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RH auto sales and services 1408 Victoria at n unit 14 Kitchener on n2b3e2 2007 bmw 525xi, 194192 km, all wheel drive, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options work, nice alloy wheels, Bluetooth, sunroof, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, leather seats, power seats, heated seat, heated steering, power steering, fog light, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Cell Phone Hookup
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

