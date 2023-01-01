Menu
2007 BMW Z4

20,533 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

3.0si Convertible / Florida Car

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

20,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149867
  • Stock #: 55094
  • VIN: 4USBU53587LW93324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 20,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition Florida vehicle. Always been stored indoors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-893-1501

