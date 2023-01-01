$26,999+ tax & licensing
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2007 BMW Z4
2007 BMW Z4
3.0si Convertible / Florida Car
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
20,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10149867
- Stock #: 55094
- VIN: 4USBU53587LW93324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition Florida vehicle. Always been stored indoors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4