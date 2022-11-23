Menu
2007 Chevrolet Impala

195,000 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
ABC Auto Repairs

519-749-9905

4DR SDN

Location

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432252
  • VIN: 2G1WU58R379406166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great 2007 Chevrolet Impala being sold certified for $3,995.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-749-9905

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player

