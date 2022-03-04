Menu
2007 Ford Edge

216,094 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

SEL Plus

2007 Ford Edge

SEL Plus

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

216,094KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8500382
  • Stock #: 780
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C27BB23044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 216,094 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Edge SEL AWD Automatic: *Certified*3 Year Warranty*
* Power Windows & Locks
* Keyless Entry
* A/C
*Heated seats
* Sunroof
* Power Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Leather Seats
* Cruise Control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$7950+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-XXXX

647-542-7562

