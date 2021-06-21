$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
New Arrival! This 2007 Ford Escape is for sale today.
This SUV has 306,536 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
One 12V DC power outlet
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Grey bumpers
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Metal-look shift knob trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,877 L
Wheelbase: 2,619 mm
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Overall Length: 4,442 mm
Overall height: 1,770 mm
Rear Leg Room: 922 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,041 kg
Curb weight: 1,486 kg
