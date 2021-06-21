2007 Ford Escape

$2,999 + taxes & licensing 3 0 6 , 5 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7528605

7528605 Stock #: NK3974AA

NK3974AA VIN: 1FMYU03157KA48129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK3974AA

Mileage 306,536 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Black grille Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Liftgate window: Flip-up Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats One 12V DC power outlet Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Grey bumpers In-Dash 6-disc CD player Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Metal-look shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall Width: 1,780 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 1,877 L Wheelbase: 2,619 mm Front Head Room: 1,026 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Overall Length: 4,442 mm Overall height: 1,770 mm Rear Leg Room: 922 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,041 kg Curb weight: 1,486 kg

