Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Accord

202,371 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

202,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8109088
  • Stock #: 379
  • VIN: 1hgcm56757a807073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,371 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

 

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

 

2007 Honda Accord 4 cylinder automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 202371 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

 

Key-less entry, power windows, locks, steering, mirriors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more.........

 

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star powertrain that cover up to $1000 per claim.

 

Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

 

Please contact us at 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

 

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2007 Honda Accord SE
 202,371 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Inventory