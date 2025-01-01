$1,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Civic
4dr AT DX-G
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
340,303KM
VIN 2HGFA16377H035317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 340,303 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS IS...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Safety
Side Curtain Airbags
Child Proof Rear Door Locks
3-point seat belts w/pretensioners
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Integrated glass antenna
Interior
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Fold-Down Rear Seat
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Aux media input jack
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Front beverage holders
Manual driver seat height adjuster
Two-tier instrument panel
Front & rear door pockets
Multi-functional centre console storage
Powertrain
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter
Exterior
Front splash guards
P195/65R15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Folding pwr mirrors
Seating
Front cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints
Additional Features
grade logic control
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt
15 steel wheels w/full covers
Advanced Compatibility Engineering ACE body structure
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags SRS
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system OPDS
Lower anchors and tethers for children LATCH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
