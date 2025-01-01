Menu
2007 Honda Civic

340,303 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT DX-G

12868052

2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT DX-G

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
340,303KM
VIN 2HGFA16377H035317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 340,303 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Child Proof Rear Door Locks
3-point seat belts w/pretensioners

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated glass antenna

Interior

Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Fold-Down Rear Seat
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Aux media input jack
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Front beverage holders
Manual driver seat height adjuster
Two-tier instrument panel
Front & rear door pockets
Multi-functional centre console storage

Powertrain

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter

Exterior

Front splash guards
P195/65R15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Folding pwr mirrors

Seating

Front cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints

Additional Features

grade logic control
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt
15 steel wheels w/full covers
Advanced Compatibility Engineering ACE body structure
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags SRS
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system OPDS
Lower anchors and tethers for children LATCH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2007 Honda Civic