2007 Honda Civic

141,000 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G,AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,WINTER TIRES,WARRANTY,,,

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G,AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,WINTER TIRES,WARRANTY,,,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6301134
  • VIN: 2HGFA16347H040250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, 4 Doors, 4 Cylinder, Low KM's, Certified, Winter Tires, (Brand = Rebuilt), Perfect Winter Beater Car, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

