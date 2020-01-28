Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2007 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4621461
  • VIN: 5J6RE48727L803557
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Green
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

New Brakes and Tires!! All Wheel Drive!! This beautifully detailed 2007 Honda CR-V is nicely equipped with all of the options below, This vehicle has been professionally inspected from bumper to bumper, is fully certified and ready to drive. All maintenance is up to date vehicle which includes two sets of keys and a full tank of fuel. Jerry Zister has been a trusted name for vehicle sales and service in Waterloo Region for the past 53 years  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

