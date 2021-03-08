Menu
2007 Honda Odyssey

215,062 KM

Details

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

European Style Automotive

226-220-2441

2007 Honda Odyssey

2007 Honda Odyssey

5dr Wgn EX

2007 Honda Odyssey

5dr Wgn EX

Location

European Style Automotive

1659 Victoria St N #11, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6

226-220-2441

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

215,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6665534
  Stock #: H505293
  VIN: 5FNRL38477B505293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean car fully certified with no extra charge. Financing available for all types of credit. Bad Credit, Good credit, No Credit. As long as you have an provable income you are approved!! To schedule a test drive please contact us at 226 220 2441 . If you live in the surrounding areas of Kitchener-Waterloo we will come to you to present the car. European Style Automotive is a small dealership with a vast experience in the car industry. We like to carefully select our vehicles and offer a great shopping experience for our customers. If you like our cars and you would like to know more about us or our cars please call us at 226-220-2441. All advertised prices exclude license fees and taxes, any finance charges. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed comes with a safety certificate as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer vehicle history reports, to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Email European Style Automotive

European Style Automotive

European Style Automotive

1659 Victoria St N #11, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6

