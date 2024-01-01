2007 Hummer H3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Auto, 4WD, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Leather, Sunroof, CD player, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Fog Lights, On Star, Certified, No Accident, Tons of Service Record, (View on Carfax), V6, 3.7 L, Roof Rack, Side Step, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Pets, All original, Oil Spray annually, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 18.6667px; font-weight: bold;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener, Today!</p>

2007 Hummer H3

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Hummer H3

4WD,5 Doors,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,,,

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hummer H3

4WD,5 Doors,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,,,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11440835
  2. 11440835
  3. 11440835
  4. 11440835
  5. 11440835
  6. 11440835
  7. 11440835
  8. 11440835
  9. 11440835
  10. 11440835
  11. 11440835
  12. 11440835
  13. 11440835
  14. 11440835
  15. 11440835
  16. 11440835
  17. 11440835
  18. 11440835
  19. 11440835
  20. 11440835
  21. 11440835
  22. 11440835
  23. 11440835
  24. 11440835
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5GTDN13E378176478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, 4WD, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Leather, Sunroof, CD player, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Fog Lights, On Star, Certified, No Accident, Tons of Service Record, (View on Carfax), V6, 3.7 L, Roof Rack, Side Step, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Pets, All original, Oil Spray annually, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener, Today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Kia Rondo LX WAGON / HEATED SEATS / REMOTE START for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Kia Rondo LX WAGON / HEATED SEATS / REMOTE START 112,701 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT / 7 PASS / WOOD TRIM / REMOTE START for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT / 7 PASS / WOOD TRIM / REMOTE START 162,152 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Highline DSG 4MOTION / NAV / S.ROOF / LTHR / B.CAM for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Highline DSG 4MOTION / NAV / S.ROOF / LTHR / B.CAM 92,315 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2007 Hummer H3