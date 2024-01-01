$12,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Hummer H3
4WD,5 Doors,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,,,
2007 Hummer H3
4WD,5 Doors,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,,,
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, 4WD, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Leather, Sunroof, CD player, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Fog Lights, On Star, Certified, No Accident, Tons of Service Record, (View on Carfax), V6, 3.7 L, Roof Rack, Side Step, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Pets, All original, Oil Spray annually, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener, Today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628