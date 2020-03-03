Menu
2007 Hyundai Accent

GL | WARRANTY

Location

Mr. Car Man

70 Borden Ave S #8, Kitchener, ON N2G 3R5

Sale Price

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 271,345KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4695597
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2007 Hyundai Accent GL 1.6L automatic power windows and door locks 271345 km very economical and reliable vehicle

6 month Power train warranty INCLUDED IN PRICE.  Additional warranty options available at an extra cost.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

