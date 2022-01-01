2007 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
2007 Hyundai Elentra 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 190290 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly
Key-less entry, power windows, locks, steering, mirriors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star powertrain that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $ 3850 PLUS TAX, license fee.
