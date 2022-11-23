Menu
2007 Hyundai Elantra

139,000 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

519-578-0360

2007 Hyundai Elantra

2007 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/Air

2007 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/Air

Location

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9387082
  VIN: KMHDU45D47U100514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-XXXX

519-578-0360

