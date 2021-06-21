$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
New Arrival! This 2007 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
This SUV has 123,888 kms. It's gold in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Tachometer
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Type of tires: Touring AS
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
External temperature display
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Rear spoiler: Lip
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,012 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 998 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,518 L
Overall Length: 4,404 mm
Overall Width: 1,811 mm
Overall height: 1,631 mm
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Curb weight: 1,462 kg
