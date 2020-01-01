2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto, A/C, AWD, V6, Power Group, Key Less, Aux Input, Alloys, Roof Rack, Tinted, Certified, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, Ontario Car, None Smoker, Must See!!! OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,, 3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included. We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Luggage Rack

Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

