2007 Lexus ES 350

286,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

ES 350,CERTIFIED,LEATHER,SUNROOF,TINTED,ALLOYS,FOG

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

286,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8758652
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G972012534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray-Dark
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, Ice Cold A/C, Leather Loaded, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, Sunroof, Alloys, Tinted, Fog Lights, Heated seats,Power Seats,  Certified, New Brakes all around, 2 Set of Keys, Extra Set of Winter tires on Rims, Non Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

