$1,750+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
M31
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
M31
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$1,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PC1621
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS IS HERE IS A RELIABLE CAR THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD AS IS NEEDS BODY WORK COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Paycan Motors Ltd
Paycan Motors Ltd
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-3497