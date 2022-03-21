2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

$32,005 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 1 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8724239

8724239 Stock #: DK4568AA

DK4568AA VIN: WDBSK71F87F124294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # DK4568AA

Mileage 99,133 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior 2 door Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Silver grille Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with locking storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring 4-corner leveling suspension Multi-link front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features Integrated Phone Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Convertible occupant rollover protection Glass rear window Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Wheel Diameter: 18 Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood door trim Driver and passenger seat memory Convertible wind blocker Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Beverage cooler in glovebox Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Remote 6-disc CD changer Tires: Speed Rating: W Memorized Settings including HVAC Type of tires: Performance Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Memorized Settings including steering wheel Tires: Profile: 35 Power Retractable Hard Top Active suspension Leather/genuine wood shift knob trim Leather/genuine wood center console trim Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Tele Aid Remote CD changer in trunk/cargo area Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park Wheel Width: 9.5 Silver aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Max cargo capacity: 317 L Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.1 s Wheelbase: 2,560 mm Front Head Room: 957 mm Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Tires: Width: 285 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,815 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 16.5 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,844 kg Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND Overall height: 1,298 mm Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights PARKTRONIC Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Cabin Surround(TM) Overall Length: 4,532 mm

