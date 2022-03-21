$32,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL550
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$32,005
+ taxes & licensing
99,133KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724239
- Stock #: DK4568AA
- VIN: WDBSK71F87F124294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # DK4568AA
- Mileage 99,133 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
New Arrival! This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is for sale today.
This convertible has 99,133 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 382HP 5.5L 8 Cylinder Engine.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
2 door
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Silver grille
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
4-corner leveling suspension
Multi-link front suspension
Audio system security
Integrated Phone
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Wheel Diameter: 18
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Driver and passenger seat memory
Convertible wind blocker
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Remote 6-disc CD changer
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Type of tires: Performance
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Tires: Profile: 35
Power Retractable Hard Top
Active suspension
Leather/genuine wood shift knob trim
Leather/genuine wood center console trim
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Tele Aid
Remote CD changer in trunk/cargo area
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
Wheel Width: 9.5
Silver aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Max cargo capacity: 317 L
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.1 s
Wheelbase: 2,560 mm
Front Head Room: 957 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Tires: Width: 285 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,815 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.5 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,844 kg
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall height: 1,298 mm
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
PARKTRONIC Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Cabin Surround(TM)
Overall Length: 4,532 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2