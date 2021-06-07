Menu
2007 Nissan Altima

90,852 KM

$5,699

+ tax & licensing
$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2007 Nissan Altima

2007 Nissan Altima

SE

2007 Nissan Altima

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

90,852KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1n4bl21e87c147235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,852 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW KM ........................ 

2007 Nissan Altima, 3.5Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, no rust, great condition with only 90852 KM, very clean in & out, drive smooth.

 2Key-less entry 

Power: windows, locks, mirrors, steering. sunroof, Cruise control, powers seats, heated seats, leather seats, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Bluetooth, and more........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim, Carfax....

Selling for $ 5699 PLUS HST TAX, license plates and sticker.

 

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire

