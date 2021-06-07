+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VERY LOW KM ........................
2007 Nissan Altima, 3.5Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, no rust, great condition with only 90852 KM, very clean in & out, drive smooth.
2Key-less entry
Power: windows, locks, mirrors, steering. sunroof, Cruise control, powers seats, heated seats, leather seats, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Bluetooth, and more........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim, Carfax....
Selling for $ 5699 PLUS HST TAX, license plates and sticker.
Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2
