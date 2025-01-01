Menu
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

40,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

GP,One Owner,40000 Km's Only,Certified,No Accident

12129195

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

GP,One Owner,40000 Km's Only,Certified,No Accident

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2G2WP552071155843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Super Low Km's, Certified, No Accident, Clean Carfax, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Must See!!!

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-XXXX

519-208-0770

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix