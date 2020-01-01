Menu
2007 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

2007 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 229,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4433556
  • Stock #: asis21420
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

HYBRID! YOU SAFETY, YOU SAVE! ALL TRADE-IN VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE AS TRADED BUT NOT UNFIT. VEHICLE DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN. Prices + taxes and licensing. Call for details!


According to OMVIC we must state that this vehicle is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel

1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886

