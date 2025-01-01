$4,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Matrix
XR,5dr,Auto,A/C,CD,Certified,No Accident,Roof Rack
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 284,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile hatchback that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this 2007 Toyota Matrix XR from Auto Expo Inc.! This certified, no-accident vehicle is in great condition and comes loaded with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient.
Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing smooth acceleration and easy handling. The spacious interior features comfortable bucket seats, a CD player for your entertainment, and a tilt steering wheel for the perfect driving position. Stay warm and safe on cold days with the rear window defroster and winter tires. And for added cargo space, the roof rack allows you to transport everything you need.
With its stylish blue exterior, black interior, and a variety of features, this Toyota Matrix is sure to turn heads. Despite having 284,000 km on the odometer, this car has been well-maintained and is ready to take on many more miles.
Here are five of its sizzle-worthy features:
- Certified and No-Accident: Peace of mind knowing you're getting a reliable vehicle.
- Alloy Wheels: Stylish and durable, adding a touch of class to your ride.
- Roof Rack: Expand your cargo space for any adventure.
- Winter Tires: Stay safe and confident driving through the Canadian winter.
- Warranty Available: Drive with confidence knowing you have peace of mind protection.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
