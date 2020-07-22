2007 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

