2007 Toyota RAV4

132,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

AWD,AUX,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,TINTED,ALLOYS,

2007 Toyota RAV4

AWD,AUX,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,TINTED,ALLOYS,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

  • Listing ID: 5370665
  • VIN: JTMBD33V475103196
Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C , AWD, Power Group, Super low Km's, 4-Cylinders, 5 Doors, Key less, Allys, Clean car fax, No Accident, Certified, Tinted, Roof Rack, None Smoker, No Pets, Ontario Car, Good Driving Condition, All original, Must see!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

