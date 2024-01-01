$4,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Toyota Sienna
CE FWD 7-Passenger - TRADE-IN SPECIAL!
2007 Toyota Sienna
CE FWD 7-Passenger - TRADE-IN SPECIAL!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,238KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4091
- Mileage 188,238 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Single owner
Just landed on trade is an affordable Toyota Sienna CE with 7 seats! This spacious minivan is in great condition in and out and drives well! Regularly maintained by it's only owner, don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
As-is sale!
Carfax Available
ONLY $4,900 PLUS HST & LIC
* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2007 Toyota Sienna