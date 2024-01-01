Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br>- Accident fee<br>- Single owner<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed on trade is an affordable Toyota Sienna CE with 7 seats! This spacious minivan is in great condition in and out and drives well! Regularly maintained by its only owner, dont miss this one!</span><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>As-is sale!<br></span><span>Carfax Available</span><span><br></span><span>ONLY $4,900 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><i>* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br></i></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><br><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2007 Toyota Sienna

188,238 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Sienna

CE FWD 7-Passenger - TRADE-IN SPECIAL!

2007 Toyota Sienna

CE FWD 7-Passenger - TRADE-IN SPECIAL!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,238KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4091
  • Mileage 188,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Single owner


Just landed on trade is an affordable Toyota Sienna CE with 7 seats! This spacious minivan is in great condition in and out and drives well! Regularly maintained by it's only owner, don't miss this one!



Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


As-is sale!
Carfax Available
ONLY $4,900 PLUS HST & LIC


* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2007 Toyota Sienna