984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
519-954-7777
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Financing available for all credit situations. Apply within.
-2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0L 4 Cylinder fuel efficient engine
-Automatic transmission
-only 224200km, just broken in.
-Vehicle runs and Drives like new.
-Newer all season tires
-Newer Brakes all around
- Metallic blue exterior
-Black cloth interior with power windows, locks, keyless, mirrors and much much more.
-Great service history
-Excellent commuter, starter, family or student vehicle.
-Cheap on insurance
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT
MARIN AUTOHAUS AT (519)954-7777; (519)722-1215; OR VISIT www.marinautohaus.com; or visit us in person at 984 Guelph St. Kitchener
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6