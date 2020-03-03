Menu
2007 Volkswagen Passat

2.0T

Location

Marin Autohaus Inc.

984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-954-7777

Sale Price

$3,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,250KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711116
  • Stock #: 191209
  • VIN: WVWAK73C37P016031
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Financing available for all credit situations. Apply within.

-2007 Volkswagen Passat  2.0L 4 Cylinder fuel efficient engine
-Automatic transmission
-only 224200km, just broken in.
-Vehicle runs and Drives like new.
-Newer all season tires
-Newer Brakes all around
- Metallic blue exterior
-Black cloth interior with power windows, locks, keyless, mirrors and much much more.
-Great service history
-Excellent commuter, starter, family or student vehicle.
-Cheap on insurance

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT
MARIN AUTOHAUS AT (519)954-7777; (519)722-1215; OR VISIT www.marinautohaus.com; or visit us in person at 984 Guelph St. Kitchener

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

