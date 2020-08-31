Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

328I

2008 BMW 3 Series

328I

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5828506
  • VIN: WBAWB33598P134454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful White BMW 328i coupe with sport package.  Features push button start,  sport seats with thigh extensions, paddle shifters, staggered wheels, dual zone automatic climate control and more! 

Vehicle has a rebuilt title. Mileage is believed to be higher than what is shown on the instrument cluster.  

Runs and drives. New brakes and tires all around. 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call 226 336 7873

UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!

Berlin Auto Sales Inc
105 Breithaupt St
Kitchener, ON N2H5

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

