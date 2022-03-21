2008 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8813495

8813495 Stock #: B.397

B.397 VIN: WBAWB73518P039975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Cell Phone Hookup Sun/Moonroof

