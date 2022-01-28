Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Buick Enclave

262,822 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave

~~Certified~~ 3 Year Warranty~~

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Buick Enclave

~~Certified~~ 3 Year Warranty~~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 8228640
  2. 8228640
  3. 8228640
  4. 8228640
  5. 8228640
  6. 8228640
  7. 8228640
  8. 8228640
  9. 8228640
  10. 8228640
  11. 8228640
  12. 8228640
  13. 8228640
  14. 8228640
  15. 8228640
  16. 8228640
  17. 8228640
  18. 8228640
  19. 8228640
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

262,822KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8228640
  • Stock #: 711
  • VIN: 5GAER23708J198781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 262,822 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Buick Enclave Automatic :**Certified**3 year warranty**


* Automatic transmission
CARFAX VERIFIED
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Alloy Rims
* Power Windows
* Traction control
* Power seats
* Rear Seat climate control
* Sunroof


WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$7900 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2010 Ford Fusion ~~C...
 250,786 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Altima *...
 239,334 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Aveo5...
 162,257 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory