2008 Chevrolet Malibu

$2,392 + taxes & licensing 2 6 1 , 5 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8191953

8191953 Stock #: 206616

206616 VIN: 1G1ZJ57B18F206616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 261,567 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.