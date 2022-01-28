Menu
2008 Chrysler Sebring

112,000 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

SEABRING

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

112,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244111
  • Stock #: PC1184
  • VIN: 1C3LC56R28N270230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ONE OWNER CAR WITH LOW K FOR YOUR DRIVING NEEDS LOOKS GREAT AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

