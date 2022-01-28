2008 Chrysler Sebring

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8244111

8244111 Stock #: PC1184

PC1184 VIN: 1C3LC56R28N270230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.