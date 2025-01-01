Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU., Call 226-444-4006 </p><p>OR GO TO THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p> </p><p>2008 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 126400 KM, very clean in & out, drive smoothly, no rust, oil spry yearly.</p><p> </p><p>Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more.........</p><p>Asking price is $8495 + HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p> PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. Note: If the caris  still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. </p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>Thank you</p><p> </p>

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12541182

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1747590318
  2. 1747590319
  3. 1747590318
  4. 1747590318
  5. 1747590318
  6. 1747590318
  7. 1747590318
  8. 1747590318
  9. 1747590318
  10. 1747590319
  11. 1747590318
  12. 1747590318
  13. 1747590319
  14. 1747590318
  15. 1747590319
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1d8hn44h68b161255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,400 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT'S BEST SUITED FOR YOU., Call 226-444-4006 

OR GO TO THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

 

2008 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 126400 KM, very clean in & out, drive smoothly, no rust, oil spry yearly.

 

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more.........

Asking price is $8495 + HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !!

 PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

 

 

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. Note: If the caris  still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. 

 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Thank you

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 164,900 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 193,500 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Breslau, ON
2013 Ford Focus SE 194,746 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan