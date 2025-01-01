$8,495+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,400 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT'S BEST SUITED FOR YOU., Call 226-444-4006
OR GO TO THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
2008 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 126400 KM, very clean in & out, drive smoothly, no rust, oil spry yearly.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more.........
Asking price is $8495 + HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions. Note: If the caris still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.
Thank you
Vehicle Features
