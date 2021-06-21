$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Edge is for sale today.
This SUV has 123,045 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Driveline Traction Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
SYNC(TM)
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Overall height: 1,702 mm
Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,494 mm
Curb weight: 1,853 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,404 kg
Overall Length: 4,717 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,954 L
Stability control with anti-roll control
