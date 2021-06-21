2008 Ford Edge

$6,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 2FMDK39C48BB00764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,045 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna AM/FM/Satellite Radio Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Driveline Traction Control Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 SYNC(TM) Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 72 L Overall height: 1,702 mm Wheelbase: 2,824 mm Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Head Room: 998 mm Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,925 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,494 mm Curb weight: 1,853 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,404 kg Overall Length: 4,717 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,954 L Stability control with anti-roll control

