+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
PRICE REDUCED ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
1408 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2
226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041
JUST ARRIVED ,,,,,,,,,,,, DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL SUV,,,,,,,
2008 Ford Edge, 3.5 Liter 6 cylinder, automatic, great condition with 203898 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, AUX, USB, and more.........
This car comes with safety and 3 Months warranty first start power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $ 4895 PLUS TAX, license fee
RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 and very welcome for test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2