2008 Ford Edge

203,898 KM

Details Description Features

$4,895

+ tax & licensing
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2008 Ford Edge

2008 Ford Edge

SE

2008 Ford Edge

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

203,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7683796
  • VIN: 2fmdk36c68Ba08849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,898 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE REDUCED ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

JUST ARRIVED ,,,,,,,,,,,, DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL SUV,,,,,,,

2008 Ford Edge, 3.5 Liter 6 cylinder, automatic, great condition with 203898 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, AUX, USB, and more.........

This car comes with safety and 3 Months warranty first start power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $ 4895 PLUS TAX, license fee

RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 and very welcome for test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-XXXX

226-240-7618

