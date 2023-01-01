Menu
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 
KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

 

2008 Ford Escape, V6, 4WD, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 167868 KM car drives like a dream Remote start, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, remote starter, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more…… This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! Selling for $7295PLUS TAX & license FEE. Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2
www.rhautosales.ca

2008 Ford Escape

167,868 KM

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

167,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu93188ka01807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,868 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 

KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

 

2008 Ford Escape, V6, 4WD, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 167868 KM car drives like a dream 

 

Remote start, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, remote starter, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more……

 

This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! 

 

Selling for $7295PLUS TAX & license FEE.

 

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

www.rhautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2008 Ford Escape