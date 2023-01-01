$7,295+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford Escape, V6, 4WD, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 167868 KM car drives like a dream
Remote start, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, remote starter, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more……
This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!!
Selling for $7295PLUS TAX & license FEE.
Vehicle Features
