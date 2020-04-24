2008 Ford Escape

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Front/rear floor mats Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lamps

Body-colour front/rear fascias

Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars Comfort Illuminated Entry

glove box

Manual air conditioning

Rear cargo area light

White-faced instrument gauges Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Automatic Headlamps

Child safety rear door locks

Front side-impact airbags

Belt-Minder

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations

Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions

Front seat safety belt pretensioners & height adjustable D-rings

Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Trim A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers

Chrome grille w/lower in body-colour Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system

Additional Features Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

Side intrusion door beams

Rear floor heat ducts

Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes

Wheel nut wrench & jack

Headlamp off delay

Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer

Rear 2-speed window wiper

Moulded-in-colour black full grip ergonomic door handles

Lower valance panel bin

Interior lights off delay

Underbody-mounted mini spare tire

Electric pwr assisted steering (EPAS)

A-gloss body-colour front bumper

Moulded-in-colour body-side cladding

Moulded-in-colour black pwr mirrors w/manual fold feature

Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting

MP3 audio input jack

Steering wheel w/speed controls

Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert

3.0L V6 Duratec engine

Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate

Centrestack-inc: disassociated display, Ghin Rime trim

Premium cloth 60/40 split-fold rear seat-inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion

Personal safety system-inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor

