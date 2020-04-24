Menu
2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933653
  • Stock #: PC877
  • VIN: 1FMCU031X8KC78857
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

NICE RUST FREE SUV DRIVES AND LOOKS GREAT SOLD CERTFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Front/rear floor mats
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
  • Body-colour front/rear fascias
  • Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Rear cargo area light
  • White-faced instrument gauges
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Safety
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Belt-Minder
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
  • Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions
  • Front seat safety belt pretensioners & height adjustable D-rings
  • Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Trim
  • A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers
  • Chrome grille w/lower in body-colour
Security
  • SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Side intrusion door beams
  • Rear floor heat ducts
  • Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Wheel nut wrench & jack
  • Headlamp off delay
  • Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
  • Rear 2-speed window wiper
  • Moulded-in-colour black full grip ergonomic door handles
  • Lower valance panel bin
  • Interior lights off delay
  • Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
  • Electric pwr assisted steering (EPAS)
  • A-gloss body-colour front bumper
  • Moulded-in-colour body-side cladding
  • Moulded-in-colour black pwr mirrors w/manual fold feature
  • Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
  • MP3 audio input jack
  • Steering wheel w/speed controls
  • Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
  • 3.0L V6 Duratec engine
  • Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
  • Centrestack-inc: disassociated display, Ghin Rime trim
  • Premium cloth 60/40 split-fold rear seat-inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
  • Personal safety system-inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor

