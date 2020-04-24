2008 Ford Escape

- Powertrain
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Front/rear floor mats
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lamps
- Body-colour front/rear fascias
- Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Rear cargo area light
- White-faced instrument gauges
- Windows
- Safety
- Automatic Headlamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front side-impact airbags
- Belt-Minder
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
- Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions
- Front seat safety belt pretensioners & height adjustable D-rings
- Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Trim
- A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers
- Chrome grille w/lower in body-colour
- Security
- SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
- Additional Features
- Battery Saver
- Front stabilizer bar
- Side intrusion door beams
- Rear floor heat ducts
- Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
- Wheel nut wrench & jack
- Headlamp off delay
- Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
- Rear 2-speed window wiper
- Moulded-in-colour black full grip ergonomic door handles
- Lower valance panel bin
- Interior lights off delay
- Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
- Electric pwr assisted steering (EPAS)
- A-gloss body-colour front bumper
- Moulded-in-colour body-side cladding
- Moulded-in-colour black pwr mirrors w/manual fold feature
- Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
- MP3 audio input jack
- Steering wheel w/speed controls
- Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
- 3.0L V6 Duratec engine
- Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
- Centrestack-inc: disassociated display, Ghin Rime trim
- Premium cloth 60/40 split-fold rear seat-inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
- Personal safety system-inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
