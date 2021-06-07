Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Escape

250,000 KM

Details Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1624367712
  2. 1624367712
  3. 1624367712
  4. 1624367712
  5. 1624367712
  6. 1624367712
  7. 1624367712
  8. 1624367712
  9. 1624367712
  10. 1624367712
  11. 1624367712
  12. 1624367712
  13. 1624367712
  14. 1624367712
  15. 1624367712
  16. 1624367712
  17. 1624367712
  18. 1624367712
  19. 1624367712
  20. 1624367712
  21. 1624367712
  22. 1624367712
  23. 1624367712
  24. 1624367712
  25. 1624367712
  26. 1624367712
  27. 1624367712
  28. 1624367712
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7235807
  • VIN: 1FMCU03188KA41252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2011 Kia Rondo EX
 105,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta SE
 165,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion SE
 168,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory