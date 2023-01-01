Menu
2008 Ford Escape

124,614 KM

$9,950

$9,950

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

XLT~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

$9,950

124,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645505
  • Stock #: 1336
  • VIN: 1FMCU03148KC62430

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 124,614 KM

2008 Ford Escape XLT Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**One Owner**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lamps
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$9950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

