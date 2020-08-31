Menu
2008 Ford F-150

134,500 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

Foose Supercharged 137 of 500

2008 Ford F-150

Foose Supercharged 137 of 500

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5735907
  • Stock #: 54160
  • VIN: 1FTPW12528KD58924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 54160
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Stainless steel exhaust magnaflow, Headers, dino tunned, supercharger has been blueprinted, dual electric fans, electric water pump, HID head lights and fog lamps, Sport shocks, heavy duty sway bars (front and back), tonneau cover, carpeted box liner, transmission kit, transmission temperature gage, air fuel mixture gage, booster gage, tires in back are bigger then the front, cold air intake, lowered, FOOSE Design 137 of 500. Incredible condition.

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

