2008 Ford Ranger

113,628 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD - 6 CYL! POWER OPTIONS! ACCIDENT FREE!

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD - 6 CYL! POWER OPTIONS! ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,628KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7367975
  Stock #: 2838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2838
  • Mileage 113,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights!
- Accident free
- 3L - 6 cylinder motor

Here comes a very desirable Ford Ranger Sport with only 113KM! These Ranger's are becoming very difficult to find in such good condition! Owned by a mature owner who has serviced it regularly! Must be seen in driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Equipped with the powerful 3L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, CD player, key-less entry, alarm and more!

Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
4 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

