2008 Ford Ranger

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights!
- Accident free
- 3L - 6 cylinder motor
Here comes a very desirable Ford Ranger Sport with only 113KM! These Ranger's are becoming very difficult to find in such good condition! Owned by a mature owner who has serviced it regularly! Must be seen in driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful 3L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, CD player, key-less entry, alarm and more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
