2008 Ford Taurus

203,262 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

519-772-3040

SCRAP - NOT FOR SALE

SCRAP - NOT FOR SALE

Location

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

203,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8539376
  • Stock #: 149559
  • VIN: 1FAHP28W18G149559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

